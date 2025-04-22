Hospistals must report heat illness: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday unveiled a comprehensive heat action plan to combat the increasing health risks associated with extreme heat.

In a significant move, all hospitals have now been directed to mandatorily report cases of heat-related illnesses (HRIs), a step aimed at strengthening surveillance and enabling timely medical interventions.

Under the new guidelines, all government healthcare facilities across the city (Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, district hospitals and medical colleges) will be required to set up dedicated wards and earmark beds specifically for patients suffering from heatstroke.

As per the action plan, these wards are to be located in cooler areas of the hospitals and equipped with essential supplies like ice packs, thermometers, blood pressure apparatus, oral rehydration salts (ORS), intravenous fluids, and cooling equipment such as fans and air conditioners.

The action plan also includes instructions for hospitals to stock crucial medicines including lorazepam and diazepam, and ensure the availability of silver sulphadiazine cream, calamine lotion, and other skin treatments to manage heat-related skin issues.

Ambulances have also been equipped with cold water and ice packs for emergency cooling during transport. Health experts said heat-related illnesses are largely preventable but can prove fatal if not identified and managed quickly.