Hospistals must report heat illness: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday unveiled a comprehensive heat action plan to combat the increasing health risks associated with extreme heat.
In a significant move, all hospitals have now been directed to mandatorily report cases of heat-related illnesses (HRIs), a step aimed at strengthening surveillance and enabling timely medical interventions.
Under the new guidelines, all government healthcare facilities across the city (Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, district hospitals and medical colleges) will be required to set up dedicated wards and earmark beds specifically for patients suffering from heatstroke.
As per the action plan, these wards are to be located in cooler areas of the hospitals and equipped with essential supplies like ice packs, thermometers, blood pressure apparatus, oral rehydration salts (ORS), intravenous fluids, and cooling equipment such as fans and air conditioners.
The action plan also includes instructions for hospitals to stock crucial medicines including lorazepam and diazepam, and ensure the availability of silver sulphadiazine cream, calamine lotion, and other skin treatments to manage heat-related skin issues.
Ambulances have also been equipped with cold water and ice packs for emergency cooling during transport. Health experts said heat-related illnesses are largely preventable but can prove fatal if not identified and managed quickly.
“Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are the two most dangerous conditions. Older adults, young children, and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk for heat-related illness and death,” said Dr Vikram Jeet Singh, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare.
“Summer heat waves can present serious risks to human health in the form of heat-related illnesses, including heat rashes, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If not managed immediately, they can lead to serious and potentially fatal outcomes.
Conditions like heat exhaustion can rapidly progress to heat stroke, which is a medical emergency. Without prompt treatment, heat stroke can cause damage to vital organs such as the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. This can result in long-term complications, permanent disability, or even death. Delayed intervention also increases the risk of shock and multi-organ failure,” the doctor said.
Dr Singh recommended the public to monitor their hydration levels. “A good rule of thumb is looking at your urine. If it’s relatively clear, you’re reasonably well-hydrated,” the doctor added.