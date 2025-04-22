MCD mayor poll exit: AAP student body slams party

NEW DELHI: The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday strongly criticised the party’s decision to withdraw from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral election, calling it a betrayal of democratic values and the trust of the people.

The AAP on Monday announced that it will not contest the upcoming mayoral elections in Delhi, clearing the way for the BJP to take charge of the Municipal MCD.

Earlier, Atishi said her party does not believe in the “politics of sabotage and horse-trading” and has, therefore, decided not to participate in the mayoral contest. “Now the BJP should form its triple engine government and fulfil its promises made to the people of Delhi without any excuses,” Atishi said.

The student body, which has consistently supported clean politics and youth participation in governance, demanded an immediate internal dialogue and urged the party leadership to reconsider and reverse the move. “This is not just a political retreat — it is the murder of the mandate,” said Sadique Raza, a senior CYSS leader.

“We fought for this space with relentless dedication. Our volunteers, students, and youth believed in a dream of transparent, accountable governance starting at the grassroots. Withdrawing now is nothing less than an insult to their faith and sacrifice.”

The decision to opt out of the mayoral race has sparked anger and disappointment within sections of the party, particularly among its youth supporters. CYSS maintains that stepping back at this juncture sends a damaging message to young people who entered politics to challenge entrenched systems and push for reform.

“This isn’t about strategy—it’s about principle,” Raza added. “We came into politics to challenge the status quo, not to surrender in silence. The youth of this country deserve leaders who fight for every inch of democratic space.”

In an official statement, CYSS said the move contradicts the core ideals that shaped AAP’s formation and rise in Indian politics. “We demand the AAP leadership reverse this course of action. The students and youth of Delhi—and the nation—are watching. They expect courage, not retreat. AAP was born from a struggle against injustice. That struggle must continue. Democracy must never be abandoned, especially when it’s under threat.”