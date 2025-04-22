Situation gone from bad to worse: Supreme Court on child trafficking

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating state of child trafficking in the national capital, observing that the “situation seems to have gone from bad to worse.”

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan made the observations while hearing a case related to the trafficking of several newborns in Delhi’s Dwarka area.

The court was interacting with a Delhi Police inspector entrusted with investigating the case.

The bench pulled up the police over their failure to apprehend the alleged kingpin, Puja and directed the station concerned to take immediate and effective steps to arrest her and recover three missing infants. “The situation seems to have gone from bad to worse,” Justice Pardiwala said, while expressing concern over the alleged involvement of parents in trafficking.

“You never know where these children will land up. In the case of a girl child, you know where she lands.”