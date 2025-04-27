Delhi CM announces scheme to maintain cow shelters, says government's duty to care for stray cows

NEW DELHI: In a step towards addressing the issue of bovines straying on the national capital's roads, the Delhi government will survey cow shelters and frame a scheme to extend financial support for the smooth operation of such facilities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the measures at a public gathering at Gramin Gaushala in Bawana and stressed that she, her ministers and the BJP MLAs consider the cow as a mother figure ("Gau mata").

"It is a matter of great pain for us to see the plight of cows roaming on the roads and sometimes encountering accidents. The problem lies with those who just let them wander for food after getting milked," she said.

Reminding the cattle owners that such animals were not allowed within the city limits, she suggested the bovines be housed at designated places like Ghoga Dairy, around 50 kilometres from Central Delhi.

"It is unbearable to see even a single cow wandering on the roads. The government as well as philanthropists in the society are there to ensure facilities like fodder and shelter for the cows," Gupta said.

The chief minister said her government would conduct a survey of all cow shelters in Delhi and a scheme would be drawn to provide financial assistance for the facilities to care for the cows in a holistic manner.