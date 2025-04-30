FIR filed against Sisodia, Jain in Rs 2,000 crore classroom construction scam

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case against former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and ex-PWD minister Satyendra Jain alleging corruption in construction of classrooms at exorbitant costs, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the ACB, a scam of Rs 2,000 crore unearthed in the construction of 12,748 classrooms/buildings during the tenure of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

The complaints from Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP spokesperson, MLA Kapil Mishra, and BJP’s media relations depart Neelkanth Bakshi, were received regarding corruption in construction of around 12,748 school classrooms at an expenditure of Rs 2,892 crore.

The lump sum cost for constructing one school room, as per the awarded tenders, was around Rs. 24.86 lakh per room, whereas such rooms could ordinarily be constructed in Delhi for around Rs five lakh per room. Further, it was alleged that the project was awarded to 34 contractors, majority of whom are allegedly associated with AAP, Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma said.

During verification, it was revealed that in the meetings of expenditure finance committee for 2015-16, it was decided that the project would be completed by June 2016 at the sanctioned cost, without any scope for future cost escalations. However, despite these directions, even a single work was not completed within the prescribed time period and significant deviations and cost escalations were observed, Verma said.