After questioning by HC, Centre withdraws order for 6 cuts in Udaipur Files

NEW DELHI: The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that the Central Government has decided to withdraw its directive recommending six cuts in the film Udaipur Files. This move came after the HC questioned whether the Centre had the authority to order such changes while exercising its revisional powers.

Following this development, the Delhi High Court disposed of two petitions that sought to halt the release of the film. It directed all involved parties to appear before the appropriate revisional authority on Monday and instructed that a decision be made by Wednesday. Udaipur Files is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, who was killed by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous, allegedly over a social media post supporting an ex-BJP leader.

However, the film has drawn sharp criticism. Islamic scholar Arshad Madani and Mohammed Javed—one of the accused in the murder case—petitioned the Supreme Court to stop the film’s release, arguing it was inflammatory and communal. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Madani, claimed the film spreads hatred and unfairly targets the Muslim community, warning against allowing hate speech under the guise of free speech.

Earlier, the Supreme Court permitted the government to review the movie. A review panel subsequently recommended changes before release. The film’s producers then approached the court to challenge the HC’s stay on the release.

Madani contends the movie generalises a criminal act, portraying an entire community as complicit or supportive of terrorism. Meanwhile, the murder case is ongoing in a Special NIA Court, with hearings set to resume after the summer recess.