Chandni Chowk traders call off protest after officials’ assurance

NEW DELHI: The week-long silent protest by traders in Chandni Chowk, which began on Monday against alleged illegal encroachments and non-implementation of court orders, was called off on Tuesday following an assurance from senior civic officials.

The Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, which had led the protest, said the decision was taken after a meeting with G. Sudhakar, Deputy Commissioner (Central) and the newly-appointed Managing Director of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

In the meeting, the traders raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the 1.3-km redeveloped stretch and alleged non-compliance with Supreme Court and Delhi HC directives.

In a statement, the association said Sudhakar had given them a “firm assurance” that he would look into the issues raised and would personally inspect the affected stretch later this week. “He has assured us to visit the stretch in the next few days. In view of this pleasant development and firm assurance, our Mandal has decided to suspend the agitation,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of the traders’ body.

The traders had launched the protest on Monday, marching silently from Sunheri Masjid at Fountain Chowk to the Red Fort, holding placards citing court orders. They alleged that hawkers and squatters had been allowed to reoccupy the redeveloped corridor, despite court prohibitions and a project cost of Rs 140 crore. The stretch had been redeveloped under court monitoring to streamline traffic and pedestrian movement. The association claimed that repeated complaints to civic bodies and the police had gone unheard. “Despite visits by our MP Praveen Khandelwal and clear court directions, no concrete steps have been taken,” Bhargava said.

While the protest has been suspended for now, the traders said they would continue to monitor the situation and would resume agitation if corrective steps are not taken promptly.