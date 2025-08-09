Eight including two children killed as wall collapses amid heavy rain in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Eight people, including two young children, lost their lives when a portion of a wall collapsed in Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, in Jaitpur, during heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.

The victims, mostly scrap dealers residing in makeshift jhuggis near an old temple, were trapped when the adjoining wall gave way suddenly. Rescue teams rushed the injured to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, but all succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Police identified the deceased as Shabibul (30), Rabibul (30), Muttu Ali (45), Rubina (25), Dolly (25), Hashibul, and children Rukhsana (6) and Hasina (7).

Authorities have since evacuated the jhuggi settlement to avert further mishaps. “An old wall near a temple collapsed due to overnight heavy rain. Scrap dealers had their jhuggis right next to it. We have evacuated them to prevent any repeat of such incidents,” said senior police officer Aishwarya Sharma.