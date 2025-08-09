Eight including two children killed as wall collapses amid heavy rain in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Eight people, including two young children, lost their lives when a portion of a wall collapsed in Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, in Jaitpur, during heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.
The victims, mostly scrap dealers residing in makeshift jhuggis near an old temple, were trapped when the adjoining wall gave way suddenly. Rescue teams rushed the injured to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, but all succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
Police identified the deceased as Shabibul (30), Rabibul (30), Muttu Ali (45), Rubina (25), Dolly (25), Hashibul, and children Rukhsana (6) and Hasina (7).
Authorities have since evacuated the jhuggi settlement to avert further mishaps. “An old wall near a temple collapsed due to overnight heavy rain. Scrap dealers had their jhuggis right next to it. We have evacuated them to prevent any repeat of such incidents,” said senior police officer Aishwarya Sharma.
Heavy rain batters the capital
The tragedy unfolded as Delhi was pounded by relentless showers since Friday night, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Saturday. The city experienced widespread waterlogging, flooded underpasses, and severe traffic snarls, disrupting weekend and Raksha Bandhan plans for many residents.
In the 24-hour period ending 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Safdarjung — Delhi’s main weather station — recorded 78.7 mm of rainfall, while Pragati Maidan registered 100 mm. Though the downpour brought relief from the oppressive heat and humidity, it also exacerbated urban flooding woes.
Officials reported that the Yamuna water level in Delhi was inching close to the warning mark of 204.50 metres, raising fears of flooding in low-lying areas. Government agencies are closely monitoring the river and taking precautionary measures.
The combination of intense rainfall, unsafe living conditions, and old, weak structures in congested areas like Jaitpur underlines the city’s vulnerability during the monsoon.
This incident added to the growing concerns over the safety of informal settlements, especially those near ageing buildings and infrastructure.