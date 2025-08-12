Amit Shah to inaugurate all-India Speakers’ conference on August 24 at Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the All India Speakers’ Conference on August 24 at the Assembly. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Monday that 32 Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Chairmen, and Deputy Chairmen have confirmed their participation in the event.

“This is the first time in India that such an event is happening,” Vijender Gupta said at a press conference at the Vidhan Sabha. “The inaugural session will be held on August 24 at 11 am, inaugurated by the Union Home Minister.

The session will also witness the release of a commemorative postage stamp by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. The valedictory session on August 25 will be presided over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.”

Thematic sessions will cover: Vitthalbhai Patel’s role in the making of India’s Constitution and parliamentary institutions; contributions of pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly leaders in the freedom struggle and social reforms; Artificial Intelligence and its link with transparency, accountability, and trust in governments; and India as the Mother of Democracy.