Will implement SC’s order in planned way: CM Rekha Gupta on removing stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities

NEW DELHI: The SC’s order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities has sparked mixed reactions. While Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) have welcomed the directive, animal activists argued that civic bodies lack the land and funds to carry out the “mammoth” task and warned it could worsen human-dog conflict.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the stray dog menace has assumed gigantic proportions and assured that the government would soon come up with a policy to implement the order in a planned manner. The Delhi government has also held a series of meetings on the issue, with Minister Kapil Mishra last week saying the policy would be humane.
“The people of Delhi have been grappling with this problem for years. Everyone knows how previous governments and municipal bodies handled it. After we took office, we began working towards a lasting solution. The Supreme Court’s recent order is significant for us. Our priority is to provide relief to the citizens of Delhi. This problem is at a critical stage, and we will address it through a comprehensive, well-structured plan,” the CM said.
Kapil Mishra added, “We are committed to the welfare of homeless animals. The court’s decision will remove obstacles in our path. We will implement it in a time-bound manner, keeping kindness, compassion, and humanity in mind.”
Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the MCD has already begun work, forming a sub-committee to frame a policy for dog shelters, and holding consultations with animal welfare groups, veterinary experts, and legal advisors.
Former Union Minister Vijay Goel welcomed the order, calling it beneficial for both people and dogs, ensuring the animals are sheltered, fed, and cared for. However, activists strongly opposed it. Nikhil Mahesh of Umeed for Animals Foundation called it “childish” and “impulsive,” warning it would fuel panic.
Animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi termed the order “impractical” and “financially unviable,” estimating the cost at Rs 15,000 crore plus Rs 5 crore weekly for feeding, and questioned its legality given a contradictory SC ruling a month earlier.
Cases of Fatal Dog Attacks in capital
Mar 2023: Two minor brothers found dead in Vasant Kunj, southwest Delhi, in a suspected stray dog attack. The deceased lived with their parents in a slum cluster in Sindhi Basti.
Jan 2024: Two-year-old boy injured in Vishwas Nagar, east Delhi after being attacked by two dogs and sustained multiple bite wounds.
Feb 24, 2024: Two-year-old girl mauled to death by 4–5 stray dogs in Dhobhi Ghat, Tughlaq Lane. She was sitting outside her home when attacked.
June 30, 2025: Six-year-old girl from Rohini’s Pooth Kalan area was attacked by a dog. She later succumbed to rabies infection during treatment on July 26.