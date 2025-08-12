Will implement SC’s order in planned way: CM Rekha Gupta on removing stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities

NEW DELHI: The SC’s order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities has sparked mixed reactions. While Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) have welcomed the directive, animal activists argued that civic bodies lack the land and funds to carry out the “mammoth” task and warned it could worsen human-dog conflict.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the stray dog menace has assumed gigantic proportions and assured that the government would soon come up with a policy to implement the order in a planned manner. The Delhi government has also held a series of meetings on the issue, with Minister Kapil Mishra last week saying the policy would be humane.

“The people of Delhi have been grappling with this problem for years. Everyone knows how previous governments and municipal bodies handled it. After we took office, we began working towards a lasting solution. The Supreme Court’s recent order is significant for us. Our priority is to provide relief to the citizens of Delhi. This problem is at a critical stage, and we will address it through a comprehensive, well-structured plan,” the CM said.

Kapil Mishra added, “We are committed to the welfare of homeless animals. The court’s decision will remove obstacles in our path. We will implement it in a time-bound manner, keeping kindness, compassion, and humanity in mind.”

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the MCD has already begun work, forming a sub-committee to frame a policy for dog shelters, and holding consultations with animal welfare groups, veterinary experts, and legal advisors.