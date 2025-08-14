Amid row over SC crackdown, Delhi's civic body picks up 100 stray dogs in two days

NEW DELHI: Amid mounting concerns over stray dog attacks and rabies cases in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun implementing the Supreme Court’s recent directive to remove stray canines from city streets and shift them to dedicated shelters.

The civic body has already captured 100 dogs since Monday’s order, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Wednesday.

The apex court had directed the Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to ensure all stray dogs are moved to shelters, observing that the situation was “extremely grim,” especially for children, due to frequent dog bite incidents leading to rabies.

The MCD has decided to execute the plan in phases, starting with aggressive, rabies-infected, and sick animals.