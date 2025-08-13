From netas to abhinetas, growl grows louder against dog fiat

NEW DELHI: From the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha to Bollywood’s leading men, the tribe of ‘big brothers’ for stray dogs is growing. The backlash came from all quarters in both bark and bite.

After a day of high drama, marching with INDIA bloc colleagues from Parliament to the Election Commission of India’s office over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi took a moment to post on social media, aimed, perhaps, at a different constituency of voters.

Dog parents and animal lovers have not been at rest since the Supreme Court’s directive on Monday to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR and place them in shelters within eight weeks. Rahul described the directive as a “step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy”. He added that “shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe” without the need for “blanket removals”.