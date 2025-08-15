Out of Rs 1,391 crore MLA funds, Rs 561 crore used by AAP: Delhi Minister Sood

NEW DELHI: Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood has revealed that a substantial portion of the MLA Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) funds during the 10-year tenure of the previous AAP government remained unclaimed.

Speaking exclusively in the 26th edition of the ‘Delhi Dialogues’ of this newspaper, the minister said that out of the total Rs 1,391 crore allocated under the MLA-LAD fund, only about Rs 561 crore — released in advance — was spent, while Rs 830 crore was never claimed by legislators.

Emphasising to conduct an audit after a proper review, the Minister said that it apparently shows that the entire work was finished by the advance money or that money went down the drain.

Notably, the AAP government in October 2024 approved a 50% hike in MLA-LAD fund, increasing the annual allocation to legislators from the earlier Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore. The then CM, Atishi, and her Cabinet claimed that Delhi has become the state (city) with the highest MLA-LAD fund allocation in the country. The BJP, however, had termed the move as “nothing but a deception”.