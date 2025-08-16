CJI BR Gavai says Supreme Court not superior or inferior to HC

NEW DELHI: CJI BR Gavai said on Friday that the Supreme Court collegium cannot dictate a high court collegium to recommend a particular name for judgeship, emphasising that both are constitutional courts and neither is superior to the other.

The CJI was speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to celebrate the country’s 79th Independence Day on Friday, where SCBA president Vikas Singh urged the Supreme Court collegium to also consider lawyers practising in the apex court for high court judgeships, irrespective of whether they have practised there.

“Ultimately, even the Supreme Court Collegium can’t dictate the high court collegium to recommend the names... the SC is not a superior court to the HC,” CJI Gavai said.Remembering those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence, he added, “On this Independence Day, let us not only salute the flag, but also the spirit it represents — of liberty that refuses to be silenced, of equality that admits no hierarchy, of fraternity that knows no walls.”