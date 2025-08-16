Death toll rises to seven in Delhi Dargah collapse, police register case

NEW DELHI: One more death was reported on Saturday in a wall and roof collapse of Patte Shah Dargah near Humayun’s Tomb in southeast Delhi, raising the toll to seven. Delhi police have registered a case in this regard against unknown.

The incident took place on August 15 evening, when most of the victims were at the dargah for Friday prayers and were seeking shelter from the heavy rains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that a case has been registered on Saturday under sections 290, 125, and 106 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanjita (BNS) against unknown.

Three men and three women were among the seven killed in the wall and roof collapse at Patte Shah Dargah near Humayun’s Tomb in southeast Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Five victims, including a mother-daughter duo, were declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre, while one each died at Safdarjung Hospital and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. Police have seized the DVR from the site and are questioning the mosque’s caretakers.

Eleven people were rescued from the spot. Nine were sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while the other two were sent to LNJP and RML hospitals, he added.

Vishal Kumar, an employee at Humayun’s Tomb, recounted hearing a loud noise before rushing to the site with his supervisor. "We immediately alerted authorities and helped pull people out of the debris. Around 10-12 were trapped inside," he said.