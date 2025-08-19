Delhi administration invokes BNSS to impose CCTV installation, chemists to seek HC for relaxation

NEW DELHI: A month after advising pharmacies to install CCTV cameras inside shops to check the sale of addictive drugs, the Delhi administration has made the measure mandatory. The order warns that non-compliance will invite legal action under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The directive followed a resolution of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), South District, in its meeting on July 29, where the Drugs Control Department had advised pharmacies to install CCTV cameras, stating that surveillance was necessary to curb the sale of medicines with dual use without valid prescriptions. Accordingly, pharmacies selling Schedule H, H1 and X drugs had been directed to install cameras both inside and outside their premises.

"All medical stores, chemists and pharmacies selling Schedule H, H1 and X drugs are hereby directed to install CCTV cameras inside and outside their shops… In case of non-compliance, appropriate legal action shall be initiated against the defaulter in accordance with law," the order copy read.

The move has, however, triggered unease among chemists who said the decision will be challenged in court. The Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (RDCA), which represents shop owners across the city, has called the order arbitrary and said it infringes on the privacy of patients.