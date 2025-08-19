Parents demand permanent solution as hoax bomb threats disrupt schools in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Parents demand a permanent solution after a fresh wave of hoax bomb threats plague schools across the capital. The concerned parents have expressed their frustration, urging authorities to implement a lasting solution.

“We were informed by the school about the threat. Though the staff assured us that nothing suspicious was found, we still rushed to check on our children,” a parent whose son studies in Modern Convent School said.

The parent went on to say, “Such incidents have become frequent. While some parents have started taking it lightly, others remain scared of what might happen. We want strict action and a permanent solution, as these threats disrupt our children’s studies and also our work.

At DPS Dwarka, Suman Patel, father of a class 6 student, expressed his worry over the bomb threats, saying that even though they were hoaxes, it did little to ease their worries and made it difficult for them to stay calm.