Satish Golcha named Delhi Police Commissioner, replaces SBK Singh a day after CM attack

NEW DELHI: On the expected lines, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday issued an order appointing 1992-batch senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of AGMUT cadre Satish Golcha as the new full-time Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Incidentally, the decision to appoint Golcha as the full-time Commissioner of Delhi Police has come just a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked by an individual during a public hearing at her official residence here.

Notably, hours after the Delhi CM was attacked, the MHA gave the security charge to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and now it is providing ‘Z’ category security cover to her. Before the incident, she was protected by personnel of the Delhi Police.

A source said that the MHA rushed to decide to appoint a full-time CP in Delhi, following an initial probe into the incident, which suggested that there were major security lapses behind the attack on the CM, and the non-activity of the security personnel of Delhi Police when the incident took place.

In the order, the MHA said, “With the approval of the competent authority, Sh Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT: 1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.