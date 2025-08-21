Six Delhi schools receive bomb threats, third incident in four days

At least six schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Thursday morning, marking the third such scare in just four days.

According to Delhi Fire Services, threat alerts came in between 6:35 am and 7:48 am. The affected institutions include Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, BGS International School, Rao Man Singh School, Convent School, Max Fort School, and Indraprastha International School in Dwarka.

Police, along with bomb disposal squads and fire personnel, quickly reached the schools and launched search operations.

The latest wave follows similar incidents earlier in the week. On Monday, 32 schools received hoax threats, followed by another round targeting nearly 50 schools on Wednesday.

Authorities continue to investigate the source of the emails, while security measures at schools across the city have been intensified.

(With inputs from PTI)