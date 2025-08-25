Delhi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack case: Second accused arrested

The accused has been identified as Tahseen Syed, a friend of prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji.
Khimji (41), an autorickshaw driver, was earlier arrested in connection with the attack.
Khimji (41), an autorickshaw driver, was earlier arrested in connection with the attack.
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested another person in connection with the assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Tahseen Syed, a friend of prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji.

On Wednesday, CM Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines camp office.

Khimji (41), an autorickshaw driver, was earlier arrested in connection with the attack.

Tahseen was brought from Gujarat's Rajkot to the capital on Friday night for questioning and was arrested today, police said.

