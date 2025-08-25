Hope some method would come out of stray dog madness

For the past fortnight, Delhi and its suburbs falling under National Capital Region (NCR) have been agog with dog stories. A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had on August 11 directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities “at the earliest” and relocate the animals to dog shelters within eight weeks.

The move was protested by the dog-lovers, who raised much hue and cry. Their ‘cause’ also brought together the warring branches of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s family in support of the dog lovers. Their collective resentment led onto to a prayer before a larger three member bench.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, hearing the matter on August 14, observed that “the whole problem of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR was because of inaction of local authorities.” The three judge bench refused to stay the earlier order but modified the judgment in its final order.

The crux of the final order is that the dogs would not be permanently imprisoned in the municipal shelters but released after being vaccinated for rabies and sterilised. However, an exception has been made for dogs which are rabies infected and those behaving aggressively and they would not be released.

Following the reprimand from the two-benches, the municipal bodies have got active and are believed to be building shelters and relocating stray dogs as stipulated in apex court’s first order. Despite apex court order and the visible ‘reprieve’, the raised hackles of the dog lovers refuse to turn calm and protests continue at the dog shelters.