Burglar posing as saree seller loots Shahdara house, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for burgling jewellery from a house after posing as a saree seller in east Delhi’s Shahdara, while his associate remains absconding, police said on Friday.

A burglary was reported on August 19, following which CCTV footage from the location and nearby areas was analysed. The CCTV footage showed the accused arriving on a scooter. While one of the miscreants was waiting outside the house on the pretext of selling sarees, the other broke the lock and stole jewellery and other valuable items.

Using CCTV snapshots, police traced the scooter to Ravish, a resident of Pasonda, Ghaziabad. Further probe led to his elder brother Suhail, a Meerut resident with a criminal history, being involved in the crime.

On the night of August 22–23, police arrested Mohammad Salman, 24, of Muzaffarnagar, from Sunder Nagri and recovered the scooter. Raids at Suhail’s hideouts in Sunder Nagri, Pasonda and Dasna proved futile, and efforts are on to nab him and recover the stolen jewellery. Salman told police he sells sarees in Delhi’s streets and came in contact with Suhail through Ravish a few months ago.