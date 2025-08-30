Show of solidarity: JNU students rally against termination of asst professor

NEW DELHI: A day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) issued a strongly worded statement condemning the termination of Rohan V H Choudhari from the Centre for Political Studies, the campus witnessed a significant student-led demonstration in solidarity with the professor.

From Friday morning, students began assembling outside the activity centre. The protest was spontaneous, and students cited the seriousness of the issue and the implications for academic freedom as their motivation to gather.

Holding placards that read “We Stand with Rohan”, “Dissent is not a crime”, and “No to authoritarianism, yes to academic freedom”, students from across disciplines, including literature, sociology, and even engineering, joined the demonstration.

Several faculty members were also seen quietly standing with the crowd, some choosing anonymity, while others made their presence known in a show of defiance.