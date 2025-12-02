Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin's India visit

Security agencies have been placed on high alert ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India beginning December 4, with an extensive multi-layered protection plan being rolled out across the capital, official sources said on Tuesday.

Although Putin’s itinerary has been finalised, officials have withheld details of his accommodation and movement due to stringent security protocols. All agencies involved have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock surveillance throughout the visit.

“From his arrival to departure, every movement will be closely monitored. Minute-to-minute coordination is underway,” a senior official told PTI.

Top Delhi Police officers will supervise all arrangements, from traffic regulation to sanitising areas the Russian president is expected to pass through. According to the route plan, all locations on his movement map will be secured well in advance, with public advisories to be issued on restrictions to minimise inconvenience.

More than 50 members of Russia’s advance security and protocol teams are expected in Delhi shortly to inspect routes, venues and the overall security architecture.

During the visit, the capital will be wrapped in a thick security grid involving Delhi Police, central agencies and Putin’s personal security detail. SWAT teams, anti-terror units and quick-reaction squads will be deployed at strategic points, supported by drone surveillance, CCTV networks and advanced intelligence systems.

“Nothing is being left to chance,” a police officer said, adding that traffic diversions, restricted zones and pedestrian controls will be announced in advance to reduce disruptions.