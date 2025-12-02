High levels of toxic chemicals found in Delhi's groundwater: Study

NEW DELHI: A latest report by the Central Ground Water Board has pointed out worrying concerns in Delhi’s groundwater. As per the report, high levels of uranium were found in many states with around 13-15% of samples from Delhi having uranium levels above the safe limits.

Additionally, it was also observed that apart from uranium, other contaminants like nitrate, fluoride, lead, high salinity and elevated dissolved solids were found in a lot of wells.

The report mentions that out of 83-86 tested locations in Delhi, about 24 samples (which is roughly 13.35-15.66%) exceeded the permissible limit of 30 parts per billion (ppb) in terms of uranium. This puts Delhi just after Punjab and Haryana in terms of uranium contamination. It has been noted that excess uranium in drinking water can damage kidneys, affect bone health, and, over longer exposure, may increase risks of certain cancers.

However, apart from uranium, other toxic contaminants were also detected in the national capital’s groundwater. Water samples that were tested clearly show that nitrate levels are above the safe limits.

According to the CGWB, the contamination likely arises from agricultural fertiliser runoff, waste disposal and sewage infiltration, which are commonly seen in a crowded urban space.

Additionally, high nitrate concentrations in drinking water can cause a condition called "blue baby syndrome," in infants, where blood oxygen capacity drops dangerously, the report added.

The other chemical found in the samples was fluoride. “Exceedances of this pollutant is largely attributed to geogenic factors such as aquifer lithology and mineral dissolution, along with localised anthropogenic inputs including industrial effluents and improper waste disposal”.

Among all other contaminants, what appears to be one of the most shocking is that Delhi has the highest share of lead-contaminated groundwater.

As per the report, 9.3% of samples exceeded the safe limits. A potent neurotoxin, there is no safe level of exposure for lead as it is a probable human carcinogen, and long-term exposure to it can impair cognitive development in children, damage the kidneys and increase blood pressure.