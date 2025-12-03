'Data automated, human intervention or manipulation impossible': CPCB on allegations of tampering Delhi AQI

Rejecting allegations that the Delhi government manipulated air quality data, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday said that monitoring stations are automated and no human intervention is possible in the calculation and monitoring.

The Delhi government has been accused of spraying water to lower dire readings, especially in monitoring stations and switching off the systems during peak pollution periods.

"The monitoring and data collection are automated. The stations generate data every 15 minutes, and AQI is calculated every hour, following which the average AQI is generated. These stations are not manual, and hence any kind of human intervention or manipulation is not possible," CPCB Chairman Vir Vikram Yadav told reporters.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning.

With an AQI reading of 335, this is the second consecutive day of 'very poor' AQI.

Yadav said the monitoring stations have been set up after the locations were scientifically studied, responding to allegations of sprinkling water around the monitoring stations.

Delhi has 39 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMs), the highest for any Indian city. According to a report by News Laundry, the placement of the monitoring system leaves out 65 per cent of the national capital without reliable air quality estimates.