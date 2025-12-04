This is such shame, mockery of system: SC slams 19-year delay in Delhi acid attack trial

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the 16-year delay in the criminal trial of a 2009 acid attack case, calling it a shame and a mockery of the system, after being informed that proceedings were still pending before a Rohini trial court in Delhi.

"If the national capital cannot handle such a situation, then who will? This is such a shame! This (the delay in criminal trial) is a mockery of the system," remarked a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The submissions were made by the acid attack victim's lawyer to the court that there was an attack on her in the year 2009. "There are others who are made to drink acid and they suffer equally. They are made to eat food by food pipe," the acid attack survivor's counsel told the Court.

On hearing this, CJI Kant asked whether the trial against the accused was still pending. The lawyer confirmed that the criminal case continues to be pending before a Rohini trial court in New Delhi.

The CJI said the years-long delay was shameful and reflected a serious failure of the system. The bench then ordered all High Courts to submit details of every pending acid-attack trial nationwide and listed the case for hearing next week. “Issue notice. We direct the Registrar General of all High Courts to furnish details of all pending trials in matters of acid-attack victims,” the court said.

During the hearing, the Solicitor General of India (SG) Tushar Mehta, who was also present in the courtroom, agreeing with the Court's concern said, the perpetrator should meet with the same ruthlessness as done here. No agency can oppose this.

CJI Kant then asked the SG to see if any steps could be taken from the government's end to benefit acid attack victims.

"Mr. Solicitor General, do something. If there is affirmative action from your end. The definition of "disabled" can include them as well. There can be an ordinance. This (the delay in criminal trial) is a mockery of the system," CJI Kant said.

The court asked the acid attack survivor to file an application, with CJI Kant stating, “Tell us why the trial has not been completed since 2009. We will take suo motu cognisance.”