2020 Delhi riots case: Six accused conclude arguments in SC on bail plea

NEW DELHI: All six accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case concluded their arguments before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in their bail petitions filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The accused—Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed and Mohd. Saleem Khan—presented their rejoinders before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.

The bench is expected to hear the Delhi Police’s response on Wednesday, to be presented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing for Sharjeel Imam, argued that although parts of Imam’s speeches may have been “unpalatable,” they did not justify invoking the UAPA, particularly since he was not named in any of the 750 FIRs relating to riot violence or killings. Dave sought bail for Imam, citing his six-year incarceration as an undertrial.