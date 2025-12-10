'Why allow crisis to escalate?’: Delhi HC slams Centre over IndiGo chaos

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday slammed the Union government for failing to prevent the chaos caused by cancellation and delays in flights of Indigo airline.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked if the government was ' helpless' in acting againt IndiGo. The Bench noted that the government stepped in only after the situation in air travel turned worse.

"You allowed the situation to precipitate and only then did you take action. Why did you allow all this to happen?", the Court asked.

The Court also asked how other airlines could take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

"The ticket which was available for Rs 5,000, the prices went up to Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. If there was a crisis, how could other airlines be permitted to take advantage?

How can it (ticket price) go up to Rs 35,000 and Rs 39,000? How could other airlines start charging," asked the bench.