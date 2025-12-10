DGCA asks IndiGo CEO to appear on December 11 with full report on flight disruptions

Aviation regulator DGCA has summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to appear at its headquarters on Thursday at 3 pm, demanding a detailed briefing on the airline’s recent operational meltdown.

The directive, issued Wednesday, requires Elbers and key departmental heads to present comprehensive data on flight restoration efforts, pilot and cabin crew availability, recruitment plans, cancellations, and refunds.

The move follows days of massive disruptions that saw thousands of IndiGo flights cancelled, delayed, or rescheduled. In response, the DGCA has set up a four-member probe committee tasked with identifying the root causes of the breakdown.

The panel, comprising Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal will scrutinize IndiGo’s manpower planning, crew rostering practices, and the airline’s preparedness to implement updated duty-time and rest norms for pilots.

Announced by DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on December 5, the panel will also evaluate IndiGo’s compliance with revised Flight Duty Time Limitation rules and determine accountability for planning lapses that triggered the widespread disruption.