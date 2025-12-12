Saving life of voiceless: Delhi Fire Services rescues over 6,700 animals, birds till November 2025

NEW DELHI: From drainage lines to treetops and even high-rise ledges, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has carried out more than 6,700 rescues of animals and birds between January and November this year, averaging over 20 rescues every day.

These operations cover a wide range of situations, reflecting both the scale of urban challenges and the constant demand on firefighters to save not just human lives, but distressed animals across the city.

According to data shared by the DFS, the department has rescued 3,586 animals and 3,152 birds so far this year. In comparison, the department carried out 3,452 animal rescues and 2,807 bird rescues in 2024 until December.

A fire official said that each rescue operation comes with its own challenges and risks, as animals can attack the firefighters.

“When it comes to animal rescue, sometimes we receive calls like cattle trapped in difficult locations such as drainage lines or narrow areas. Lifting large animals from these spots is extremely challenging and requires specialised equipment. We also handle distress calls involving pets that need to be rescued from locked houses. Each situation is different, and our teams have to adapt quickly to ensure the safety of both the animals and the rescuers,” the official said.

Rescuing birds presents a different set of challenges. Birds are often trapped at considerable heights on rooftops, tall trees, or building ledges and reaching them can be difficult. The situation becomes even more complicated when a bird is entangled in overhead electric wires, requiring careful coordination to avoid electrical hazards while freeing the bird safely, the official added.

Deepak Chaudhary, Director of Emergency Response, PETA India, said, “Heroes to animals and role models to the nation, the Delhi Fire Department’s firefighters remain true to their purpose of saving lives without exception. PETA India is deeply proud of their compassion and dedication to protecting all forms of life.”

The department rescued over 6,800 animals and birds between January 1 and November 30, 2023. Of these, 3,247 were animals and 3,642 were birds. During the same period, the department recorded more than 29,000 distress calls from across the national capital.

In 2022, the DFS responded to 28,449 distress calls throughout the year and rescued 3,354 animals and 4,182 birds.