Set up bench to expedite disposal of illegal mining cases: SC tells Orissa HC

DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday requested the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court to constitute a dedicated bench to expeditiously dispose of cases, where proceedings to recover dues from illegal mining have been stayed.

The apex court’s two-judge bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih said that the high court should make an effort to dispose of these cases by March 3, 2026.

The development came after it heard an application in connection with recovery of dues from mining law violations. The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing to the week starting April 6, 2026.

While passing the order, the court noted that many petitions are still pending before the high court where the recovery orders issued by the state have been challenged and stays have been granted. “Since public revenue to a substantial extent is involved, we grant liberty to the state of Odisha to move an application before the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court by December 19, 2025, with a request to assign all such petitions to a dedicated bench for final disposal within March 31, 2026,” the court added.