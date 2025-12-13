Thick smog blankets Delhi, AQI nears ‘severe’ mark

A dense layer of smog enveloped the national capital on Saturday morning, pushing the air quality index (AQI) to 397, just below the ‘severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CPCB data showed 21 monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 400, placing them in the ‘severe’ range. Wazirpur registered the highest at 445, followed by Vivek Vihar (444), Jahangirpuri (442), Anand Vihar (439), and Ashok Vihar and Rohini (437 each). Other hotspots included Narela (432), Pratapganj (431), Mundka (430), and ITO, Bawana, and Nehru Nagar (429 each).

Areas such as Chandni Chowk and Punjabi Bagh recorded 423, Siri Fort and Sonia Vihar 424, while Burari Crossing, Karni Singh Shooting Range, North Campus, RK Puram, and Okhla Phase 2 reported AQI between 404 and 414.

The CPCB’s Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts that Delhi’s air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday and may slide into the ‘severe’ bracket on Sunday.

Amid the low visibility, Delhi Airport issued an advisory on X, saying all flight operations are currently normal. “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the airport said.