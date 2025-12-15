Delhi government orders schools to shift from hybrid to online mode up to Class-5 amid worsening AQI levels

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday directed schools to shift from hybrid to online mode for students up to Class-5 in view of the severe air pollution levels in the national capital.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, physical classes for students of nursery to Class-5 in all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools in Delhi have been discontinued until further orders.

The decision has been taken due to the prevailing high Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city, it said.

Schools have been directed to conduct classes for these students only in online mode.