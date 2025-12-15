Delhi gasps as AQI worsens; over 170 flights cancelled as region engulfed in thick smog
At least 170 flights were cancelled and trains ran hours behind schedule as dense fog blanketed Delhi on Monday, reducing visibility to near zero and slowing early-morning traffic across the city.
According to souces, over 170 flights have been cancelled at the airport. They also added that hundreds of flights wil be running delayed throughout the day due to the cascading impact.
The national capital on Monday morning remained enveloped in a thick layer of smog, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 498, firmly within the higher end of the ‘severe’ category.
Out of 40 air quality monitoring stations across the capital, 38 reported ‘severe’ air quality, while two stations recorded ‘very poor’ levels. Jahangirpuri emerged as the most polluted area, registering an AQI of 498, the highest among all stations.
As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI reading between 401 and 500 is classified as ‘severe’, posing serious health risks.
On Sunday, Delhi’s AQI had already surged to 461, marking the city’s most polluted day of the winter season and the second-worst air quality recorded in December so far.
Pollution levels were further aggravated by unfavourable meteorological conditions.
The Delhi airport, earlier in the morning issued a travel advisory for passengers on Monday morning, December 15, warning that flight operations may experience disruptions.
"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," it said in a post on social media platform X.
Due to poor visibility, Indigo has announced the cancellation of 109 flights while Air India has cancelled 37 flights, including arriving and departing ones.
IndiGo also issued an advisory, informing passengers of flight cancellations and delays.
"Dense fog continues to affect visibility at Delhi and other airports across Northern India, leading to delays and changes to flight schedules. Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have been cancelled to ensure safe and compliant operations through the rest of the day. We understand how inconvenient this can be, especially when travel plans are important. Please be assured that our teams across airports are working continuously to manage operations as smoothly as possible, and keep you informed as the situation evolves," it said.
Air India Express has announced that 20 flights have been impacted across its network in Northern India. Two international flights of Spicejet, from Bangkok and Dubai, were diverted to Jaipur, said an official spokesperson.Details of the other two diverted flights is not yet known.
Akasa Air announced that certain flights across its network have been cancelled. The airline is yet to send details. Flights between Delhi and Mumbai, Indore, Lucknow, Varanasi, Coimbatore and Kolkata were among those cancelled across airlines.