AQI improves to ‘very poor’, fog to stay this week

NEW DELHI: After three consecutive days in the ‘severe’ category, Delhi’s air quality showed a marked improvement on Tuesday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 354, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. The average AQI a day earlier stood at 427.

The city recorded an average AQI of 259 on December 10, which steadily worsened to 307 on December 11 and 349 on December 12, before breaching the ‘severe’ mark at 431 on December 13.

Pollution peaked on December 14, when the AQI touched 461, the worst level of the season so far. Meanwhile, several pockets of the city continued to record poor air quality. Mundka reported the highest AQI at 399, followed by Bawana at 389.

Nehru Nagar and the Delhi Technological University area both recorded AQI at 388, while Jahangirpuri stood at 384. IMD said shallow to moderate fog is likely to prevail from December 17 to December 22.