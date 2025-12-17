Delhi's AQI improves mildly but remains in 'very poor' category

NEW DELHI: The national capital's air quality saw some improvement on Wednesday morning, with an AQI of 328 as against 377 a day ago, even as smog blanketed the city.

The air quality in the city at 9 am was in the 'very poor' category.

Out of the 40 air quality monitoring stations recorded, 30 were in the 'very poor' category, with Bawana registering the poorest air quality of 376, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Several parts of the city were seen covered in smog and fog during the early morning hours, leading to reduced visibility.

Delhi's minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius on Monday is 2.3 notches above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover at 24 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent with IMD forecasting moderate fog for the day.