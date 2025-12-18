Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR, visibility plunges; air quality stays ‘very poor’

Dense fog engulfed large parts of the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting road traffic across the national capital and its neighbouring areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog conditions prevailed over the city during the 6 am observation. Visibility levels dropped significantly, with Palam Airport recording just 150 metres and Safdarjung Airport reporting 200 metres. Officials later said visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Palam, further declined to 100 metres in the early morning hours.

The thick fog affected traffic movement on several major roads and highways connecting Delhi with Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida. Vehicles were seen moving at a slow pace as motorists exercised caution due to poor visibility, leading to delays for morning commuters.

Weather officials indicated that visibility is expected to improve gradually. General visibility is likely to increase to around 150 metres within 30 minutes and continue to improve thereafter, with no further reduction anticipated.

The IMD has forecast that foggy conditions will persist during the early morning hours over the next few days as winter intensifies. Dense fog is likely on both Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 358, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 301 and 400 falls under the ‘very poor’ category.