Fog conditions may impact flight operations in northern and eastern India

NEW DELHI: Dense fog conditions that could cause poor visibility may impact flight operations at Delhi and some airports in Northern and Eastern India over the next few days.

The fog impact was minimal on Thursday, with ten flights cancelled from Indira Gandhi International Airport, including one international flight. A total of 69 flights suffered delays of multiple hours, and many of them could eventually be added to the cancelled list, said a spokesperson at Delhi airport.

In an official statement issued late Thursday night, Air India said, “Over the next few days, potential dense fog conditions resulting in poor visibility may impact flight operations at our primary hub in Delhi and at a few airports in Northern and Eastern India, with a cascading effect on some other cities across our network.”

The airline urged the public to check flight status on the Air India website before heading to the airport.

“Air India has taken several proactive measures to mitigate fog-related disruptions. However, despite our efforts, if dense fog leads to sudden cancellations or prolonged delays, our ground colleagues will be available round-the-clock to make alternative arrangements.”

The FogCare initiative allows passengers booked on flights that are likely to be affected during the fog window to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, with the option to change their flights without any additional payment or seek a full refund without penalty.

IndiGo, in a statement, said that low visibility and fog over Chandigarh around midnight have impacted flight schedules at the airport.

Flights cannot take off when visibility is below 125 metres. They may, however, be able to land when visibility is up to 100 metres.