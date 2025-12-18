Dense fog disrupts operations at Delhi airport; 27 flights cancelled, several delayed

As many as 27 flights of various airlines were cancelled and many more delayed at Delhi Airport on Thursday due to dense fog and subsequent drop in visibility, airport authorities said.

According to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a total of 16 departing and 11 arriving flights were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Many additional flights experienced delays as low visibility hampered normal operations.

In a passenger advisory issued Thursday morning, DIAL said that flight operations at the airport were being conducted under CAT-III conditions, a protocol used during extremely poor visibility.

“Due to dense fog, flight operations are currently under CAT-III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions,” DIAL said, advising passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated flight information.