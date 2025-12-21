Delhi airport scuffle: AI Express pilot denies allegations; alleges casteist abuse, threats to family

The Air India Express pilot, accused of assaulting a passenger at Delhi airport following a dispute over queue-jumping, has denied the allegations and claimed he was subjected to verbal abuse, casteist remarks and threats against his family.

The airline has suspended the pilot and will set up an external committee next week to probe the incident.

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, shared his account on social media along with photographs showing blood on his face after the altercation. He also shared a photograph of the pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal.

Responding to the allegations, a law firm released a statement on behalf of Captain Sejwal, asserting that the incident was a personal dispute between two passengers and had no connection to his professional duties.

“Capt. Virender Sejwal was travelling as a passenger. He was not on flight duty, nor was the incident connected in any manner to his professional responsibilities. It was a purely personal matter between two passengers,” the statement said.

The statement criticised what it termed a “one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts” on social and news media.

“Mr. Ankit Dewan has selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict and attempting to sensationalise a settled issue, whereas casteist remarks were made against Capt Sejwal, and absolutely unfathomable threats were made to female members of his family including a child,” it said.

According to the statement, Dewan initiated the confrontation by verbally abusing Captain Sejwal without provocation and continued using abusive, degrading and threatening language despite being asked to stop.

“The situation escalated into a physical altercation in which Capt Sejwal was also hurt. He also sustained injuries during the scuffle. CISF personnel intervened promptly, repeatedly told Mr. Dewan to calm down and stop abusing, yet he refused to relent and continued his misconduct in their presence,” it said.