Delhi airport scuffle: AI Express pilot denies allegations; alleges casteist abuse, threats to family
The Air India Express pilot, accused of assaulting a passenger at Delhi airport following a dispute over queue-jumping, has denied the allegations and claimed he was subjected to verbal abuse, casteist remarks and threats against his family.
The airline has suspended the pilot and will set up an external committee next week to probe the incident.
The passenger, Ankit Dewan, shared his account on social media along with photographs showing blood on his face after the altercation. He also shared a photograph of the pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal.
Responding to the allegations, a law firm released a statement on behalf of Captain Sejwal, asserting that the incident was a personal dispute between two passengers and had no connection to his professional duties.
“Capt. Virender Sejwal was travelling as a passenger. He was not on flight duty, nor was the incident connected in any manner to his professional responsibilities. It was a purely personal matter between two passengers,” the statement said.
The statement criticised what it termed a “one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts” on social and news media.
“Mr. Ankit Dewan has selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict and attempting to sensationalise a settled issue, whereas casteist remarks were made against Capt Sejwal, and absolutely unfathomable threats were made to female members of his family including a child,” it said.
According to the statement, Dewan initiated the confrontation by verbally abusing Captain Sejwal without provocation and continued using abusive, degrading and threatening language despite being asked to stop.
“The situation escalated into a physical altercation in which Capt Sejwal was also hurt. He also sustained injuries during the scuffle. CISF personnel intervened promptly, repeatedly told Mr. Dewan to calm down and stop abusing, yet he refused to relent and continued his misconduct in their presence,” it said.
Dewan, however, alleged that the altercation began when he was travelling with his family, including his four-month-old daughter in a stroller, and was directed by airport staff to use the staff and PRM security check queue. He claimed that Captain Sejwal objected to his presence there and made derogatory remarks.
“The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff. A verbal scuffle broke out,” Dewan said in a post on X.
Dewan later alleged that he was “forced” to sign a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter further.
“It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the 1.2 lakhs holiday bookings down the drain,” he said.
Rejecting this claim, Captain Sejwal’s statement said the matter was resolved voluntarily in the presence of CISF officials.
“Both parties ‘voluntarily signed a statement’ confirming that they did not wish to pursue any legal action. Contrary to misleading claims, Mr. Ankit Dewan signed willingly, there was no coercion or pressure involved,” it said.
“The CISF has publicly confirmed on ‘X’ that their officers acted promptly, offered the gentlemen the opportunity to file formal complaints, and that it was voluntarily declined. Allegations of any force or bias against CISF are incorrect and unfounded,” the statement added.
The pilot also objected to the incident being linked to Air India Express.
“This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or professional duties. Attempts to associate the company’s name are unwarranted and appear aimed solely at gaining social media attention on an otherwise settled personal issue,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, Air India Express said it has suspended Captain Sejwal and served him a show-cause notice seeking an explanation.
Air India Express to set up external inquiry panel
Sources told PTI that the Tata Group-owned airline will constitute an external inquiry committee next week to probe the incident under labour laws, as pilots fall under the workmen category.
In a statement issued on Friday, the airline said it was aware of the incident involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline.
“We unequivocally condemn such behaviour. The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation,” the airline said.
“Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry,” it added, noting that airline officials had also contacted the passenger.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation also took serious cognisance of the matter and directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect.
“A formal enquiry has been ordered. Detailed reports have been sought from BCAS and CISF,” the ministry said in a post on X.
(With inputs from PTI)