Over 1L seek PUC certificate in three days

NEW DELHI: More than one lakh vehicle owners applied for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates over the past three days as the Delhi government intensified enforcement against polluting vehicles across the capital, Delhi Transport and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said transport-related emissions contribute nearly 20–25 per cent of Delhi’s overall air pollution, and the BJP-led government is working on long-term, data-driven strategies to address the problem.

He said that in last three days, a large number of people came forward to obtain PUC certificates. Highlighting public response to the enforcement drive, Singh noted that over 40,000 vehicles registered for PUC certificates on December 19 alone.

Officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee along with police personnel, have been deployed at petrol pumps to monitor compliance. Cameras are also being used to identify vehicles without valid PUC certificates. First-time violators are being issued warnings, while repeat offenders are facing challans. Ambulances and other essential service vehicles have been exempted from penalties, Singh said.

According to official data, enforcement teams issued 1,728 challans on December 17, around 300 on December 18, and nearly 700 on December 19. Vehicles classified as end-of-life, in line with Supreme Court directions, are being turned back at checkpoints.