Cold days, foggy nights smother city

NEW DELHI: Cold day conditions, dense fog and stagnant winds continued to grip Delhi on Sunday, sharply reducing visibility across the city and worsening air quality as winter weather tightened its hold on the capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said moderate to dense fog prevailed during the morning hours at several places, with visibility dropping to as low as 300 metres at Palam and around 200 metres at Safdarjung at different points, before improving gradually later in the day.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast, fog conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, with moderate fog expected at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during morning hours on Monday. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain above normal for the next 48 hours before dipping by 2–3 degrees Celsius thereafter, while maximum temperatures are expected to stay below normal, the weather office said.

The adverse weather coincided with severe air pollution levels across the city.

Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) over the past week remained firmly in the “severe” to “very poor” range, peaking at 427 on December 15 and staying above 330 on all days since.