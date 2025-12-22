Delhi airport scuffle: AI Express issues show cause notice to suspended pilot; victim files FIR

NEW DELHI: Air India Express has issued a show cause notice to suspended pilot Virender Sejwal, accused of assaulting a passenger at Delhi airport. Meanwhile, the victim Ankit Dewan filed a complaint with the police on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer said, “A complaint was received on Monday through email from Ankit Dewan. FIR is being registered in the matter under appropriate sections of law and the investigation will be taken up.”
A source at Air India Express said, “We have issued a Show Cause notice to the Flight Commander Sejwal giving him a time-period of 48 hours to respond.”
He stressed, “The notice is in connection with the misconduct only. Our pilot was not on duty that time and was on his way from Delhi to Bengaluru to operate a flight from there when he allegedly assaulted a Spicejet passenger.”
Sejwal was not allowed to operate the Bengaluru flight of Air India Express after the incident. He was immediately grounded and placed on suspension until the completion of the inquiry, the source added.
The Captain has alleged that the passenger used unparliamentary language at him for going ahead of him in a queue meant for airline staff and this provoked him to retort.
Pilots Association blames India’s 'volatile' aviation environment
Meanwhile, the Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA) said it had reached out to the pilot to obtain his statement and will extend all support to the authorities.
“We have written to the Ministry and the Regulator, requesting that any enquiry conducted be impartial, transparent and fair to all the parties concerned,” it said.
Describing the incident as “deeply concerning”, it stressed that “the prevailing operating conditions in civil aviation in India are placing extraordinary levels of stress on flight crew, while simultaneously exposing the fare-paying passengers to heightened anxiety and frustration. This combination has the potential to create volatile situations if not handled with restraint and professionalism.”
ALPA appealed to pilots to exercise maximum caution, maintain professional composure and desist from any behaviour that may escalate or spiral under control.
“Members are reminded that pilots are held to the highest standards of conduct at all times, both on and off duty, and especially in public-facing environments,” it said.
It added that provocation–verbal or otherwise–can be extreme. “Nevertheless it is imperative that pilots maintain calm, restraint, and dignity even under the most challenging circumstances,” the association said.