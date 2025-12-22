Delhi airport scuffle: AI Express issues show cause notice to suspended pilot; victim files FIR

NEW DELHI: Air India Express has issued a show cause notice to suspended pilot Virender Sejwal, accused of assaulting a passenger at Delhi airport. Meanwhile, the victim Ankit Dewan filed a complaint with the police on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer said, “A complaint was received on Monday through email from Ankit Dewan. FIR is being registered in the matter under appropriate sections of law and the investigation will be taken up.”

A source at Air India Express said, “We have issued a Show Cause notice to the Flight Commander Sejwal giving him a time-period of 48 hours to respond.”

He stressed, “The notice is in connection with the misconduct only. Our pilot was not on duty that time and was on his way from Delhi to Bengaluru to operate a flight from there when he allegedly assaulted a Spicejet passenger.”

Sejwal was not allowed to operate the Bengaluru flight of Air India Express after the incident. He was immediately grounded and placed on suspension until the completion of the inquiry, the source added.

The Captain has alleged that the passenger used unparliamentary language at him for going ahead of him in a queue meant for airline staff and this provoked him to retort.