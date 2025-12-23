Delhi Police collect evidence in alleged assault by off-duty Air India Express pilot at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has begun collecting CCTV footage and other material evidence in connection with the alleged assault of a passenger by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Police said footage from multiple cameras installed in and around the security area of Terminal 1 is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Statements of witnesses present at the spot will also be part of the investigation, a senior police officer said.

"The investigation is at a preliminary stage. CCTV footage from the terminal is being collected and scrutinised. Other relevant evidence will also be gathered," the officer said, adding that the accused will be called for questioning in due course of the probe.

An FIR has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after police received a complaint from the victim, Ankit Dewan, via e-mail on Monday.

Police said the matter is being examined based on the complaint and available evidence. Further legal action will be taken as the investigation progresses.

The case pertains to an alleged incident on December 19 near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1, where Dewan claimed he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal, who was off-duty at the time and travelling as a passenger.