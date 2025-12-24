Delhi L-G Saxena accuses Kejriwal of '11 years of neglect' on pollution

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor K Saxena on Tuesday wrote a 15-page letter to former chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, holding his government responsible for the capital’s air pollution crisis and accusing him of “11 years of neglect and criminal inaction.”

In the letter, Saxena alleged that the AAP supremo was trying to “unnecessarily bog down” the 10-month-old BJP government for “petty political gains” instead of acknowledging past failures. He accused Kejriwal of double standards on pollution and claimed that the former CM showed “gross indifference” to the issue.

Quoting a past conversation, Saxena wrote that Kejriwal had once dismissed pollution as a seasonal media issue that fades after a few weeks. The L-G said that Delhi’s deteriorating air quality was worsened by potholed roads, poor dust control, stalled public transport projects and lack of desilting of drains and sewer lines.