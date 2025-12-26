Schools bring back students to classroom as air improves in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education announced the resumption of normal classes in schools following an improvement in air quality in the capital. As per the order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday evening, the restrictions under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan were revoked.

In compliance with this decision, schools under DOE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board were directed to restart physical classes for certain classes with immediate effect. The GRAP IV measures were invoked in the national capital on Dec 13, 2025 following which the classes were shifted to hybrid mode where an option was given to the children to attend the classes in physical mode or through an online mode. However on December 15, owing to the severe air quality conditions, the schools had issued new directions and advisory stating that schools will hold online classes and schools will remain closed until further orders.

“Principals sent messages to parents early in the morning. Teachers coordinated lessons before lunch. District officers checked in, smoothing edges,” said one of the school principals.