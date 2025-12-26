Three arrested for burglary at elderly man’s house in Delhi’s Saket

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with a burglary at an elderly man’s house in south Delhi’s Saket in absence, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Shivam Sonkar alias Sibu (25) and Akash Sharma (32)—both residents of Jahangirpuri—and a 28-year-old woman from Punjab’s Amritsar.

The burglary took place on October 31, when the home owner was away. According to the complainant, some unknown persons had allegedly entered his house after breaking open a window and decamped with gold & diamond jewellery, wristwatches perfumes and other valuables.

A case was subsequently registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police analysed footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area, examined technical data and developed local intelligence as part of the probe. One suspect noticed near the complainant’s house was identified as Shivam of Jahangirpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan stated.

He was traced through technical surveillance and nabbed on December 16. Following his interrogation, the police got hold of his associate, Akash. The accused told the police that the stolen jewellery had been concealed at a rented place in Amritsar.

The police then conducted raids at Mohini Park in the city, from where they recovered the stolen gold jewellery, wrist watch and perfume. A gold chain mortgaged at a finance company in Amritsar was also recovered. A woman suspected to have received the stolen items was also identified and successfully nabbed, the DCP said. Police said the total recovered gold jewellery weighs about 131.41 grams and includes bangles, chains, a mangalsutra, a pendant and a pair of diamond-studded earrings.

Further investigation is under way to ascertain the involvement of the accused in other burglary cases, police said.

