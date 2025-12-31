Dense fog disrupts air traffic at Delhi airport; 148 flights cancelled

Flight operations at Delhi airport were severely affected on Wednesday as dense fog and poor visibility led to the cancellation of at least 148 flights and delays to more than 150 others.

According to airport officials, 78 arriving flights and 70 departures were cancelled in the morning. In addition, two flights were diverted to other airports due to the adverse weather conditions.

IGIA is operated by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). In a morning update posted on X, DIAL said that visibility conditions at the airport were gradually improving, though some flight disruptions were expected to continue.