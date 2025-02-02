'AAP is sweeping Delhi polls, Amit Shah is baffled': Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of resorting to 'hooliganism' as the Delhi Assembly elections near.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that AAP is heading towards a "decisive win" in the February 5 polls, which has left BJP leaders, particularly Union Home Minister Amit Shah, "baffled and desperate".

"AAP is sweeping the polls, and Amit Shah is baffled. The BJP has resorted to hooliganism because they can sense defeat," Kejriwal alleged. He also accused BJP workers of threatening and assaulting AAP volunteers and supporters.

"Our leaders and supporters are being threatened to join the BJP or face arrest and attacks. But we cannot be scared," he said, adding that Delhi will not tolerate such "intimidation tactics".